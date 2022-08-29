2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 5 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9011710

9011710 Stock #: 22_140

22_140 VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR592726

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 22_140

Mileage 182,522 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.