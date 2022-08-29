Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

182,522 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

SE

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,522KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9011710
  • Stock #: 22_140
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR592726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_140
  • Mileage 182,522 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

