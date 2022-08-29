$11,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
182,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9011710
- Stock #: 22_140
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8DR592726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22_140
- Mileage 182,522 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6