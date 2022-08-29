$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
2013 Dodge Journey
R/T AWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
151,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9290587
- VIN: 3C4PDDFG8DT589435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22_185
- Mileage 151,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Sun Roof
DVD Equipped
Entertainment Centre
Tinted Windo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6