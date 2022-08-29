2013 Dodge Journey

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 22_185

22_185 VIN: 3C4PDDFG8DT589435

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 151,500 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Climate Control Air Conditioning R134a Additional Features Sun Roof DVD Equipped Entertainment Centre Tinted Windo

