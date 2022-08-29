Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

151,500 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

2013 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

151,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9290587
  • Stock #: 22_185
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8DT589435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_185
  • Mileage 151,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Sun Roof
DVD Equipped
Entertainment Centre
Tinted Windo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

