2013 Ford Focus

252,954 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatch

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

252,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10528284
  • Stock #: 22_097_0
  • VIN: 1FADP3N22DL292608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_097_0
  • Mileage 252,954 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

