2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

179,800 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10225668
  Stock #: 23_092
  VIN: KM8SNDHF4DU014214

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 23_092
  Mileage 179,800 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

