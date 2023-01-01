2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$14,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10225668

10225668 Stock #: 23_092

23_092 VIN: KM8SNDHF4DU014214

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 23_092

Mileage 179,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.