$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2013 Hyundai Sonata
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Limited Auto
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
110,635KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8712257
- Stock #: 22_082
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC7DH581938
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22_082
- Mileage 110,635 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side A
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6