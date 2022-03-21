Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

110,635 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Auto

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Auto

Location

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,635KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8712257
  • Stock #: 22_082
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC7DH581938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_082
  • Mileage 110,635 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side A

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

