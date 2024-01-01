Menu
2013 Kia Optima

195,700 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

LX MT

2013 Kia Optima

LX MT

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,700KM
VIN KNAGM4A73D5409945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_133
  • Mileage 195,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Child Safety Door Locks
Driverside Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE

Additional Features

Extra Keys
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2013 Kia Optima