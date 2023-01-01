Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

146,200 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

LX V6 4WD

2013 Kia Sorento

LX V6 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9489673
  • Stock #: 23_005
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA28DG316107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_005
  • Mileage 146,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo
Driver

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

