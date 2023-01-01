$11,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Sorento
LX V6 4WD
146,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9489673
- Stock #: 23_005
- VIN: 5XYKTDA28DG316107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 146,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
AMFM Stereo
Driver
