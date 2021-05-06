Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Toyota Sequoia

107,053 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2013 Toyota Sequoia

2013 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Toyota Sequoia

Platinum

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,053KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7125628
  • Stock #: 21075A
  • VIN: 5TDDY5G15DS082557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,053 KM

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Door Map Pockets
Cigarette lighter
Front seatback storage pockets
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
Front/rear cup holders
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Reflector-style automatic on/off halogen headlamps -inc: headlamp washers
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Tire Pressure Monitor
Vehicle Stability Control (VSC)
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Active Traction Control System (ATRAC)
rear window defogger
PWR TILT/SLIDE MOONROOF
Rear Privacy Glass
woodgrain trim
Chrome grille surround
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Front Bucket Seats
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Child seat anchor points
Pwr flat folding 60/40 split bench 3rd row seating
Pwr door locks
Retained accessory pwr
Tonneau Cover
Rear Step Bumper
Back-Up Camera
High solar energy absorbing window glass
Overhead sunglass storage
Illuminated ignition cylinder
Front & rear splash guards
Roof Rail Crossbars
Simulated Leather Door Trim
Chrome-finished door handles
Dynamic laser cruise control
Pwr tailgate lock
Driver/front passenger knee airbags
Front/rear roll-sensing head/side-curtain airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
Front seatbelt pre-tensioners/force-limiters
Dual-stage driver/front passenger frontal airbags
Chrome rear door trim
Pwr heated pwr folding auto-dimming chrome mirrors -inc: integrated signal lamps reverse auto-tilt puddle lamps memory feature
Rear door glass sunshade
Pwr rear door w/jam protection
Front/2nd row centre console
Carpeting w/carpeted front & rear floor mats
Woodgrain & leather-wrapped 4-spoke pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/HVAC controls
Instrumentation -inc: optitron electronic gauges w/multifunction display tachometer coolant temp/auto trans oil temp/oil pressure/outside temp gauges 4WD indicator trip computer
Warnings -inc: door ajar low fuel low washer fluid
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto up/down
Pwr tailgate window
Anti-theft alarm system w/engine immobilizer
Three-zone auto climate control -inc: cabin air filter rear seat heater ducts
Silver painter inner door handles
Auto-dimming rearview mirror -inc: digital compass
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/conversation mirror
Map/cargo lamps
Cargo area tie-down rings shopping bag hooks
Front seat mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear clearance sonar
Adjustable front/middle seatbelt shoulder anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
275/55R20 all season tires
Accessory pwr outlet (12V)
Accessory pwr outlet (120V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2013 Toyota Sequoia ...
 107,053 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape Tit...
 121,710 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 56,325 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory