2013 Volkswagen Jetta

87,025 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

S

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

87,025KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8932057
  • Stock #: 22_114-1
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ6DM376480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_114-1
  • Mileage 87,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
tilt steering
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Seats
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Impact Airbags
Driverside Air Bag
Climate Control
KEYLESS REMOTE
Traction
Owners Manual
Extra Keys

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

