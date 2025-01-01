Menu
Used 2014 Buick Encore for sale in Brockville, ON

2014 Buick Encore

200,000 KM

Details

$8,999

2014 Buick Encore

13074679

2014 Buick Encore

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$8,999

Used
200,000KM
VIN KL4CJESB8EB568217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$8,999

2014 Buick Encore