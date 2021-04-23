Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

117,886 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6996986
  • Stock #: U9484RA
  • VIN: 2GNALAEK2E6165582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U9484RA
  • Mileage 117,886 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Compass
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger rear window
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Door handles body colour
Brake/transmission interlock
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Fascia body colour with charcoal lower
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Chrome accents grille headlamps side windows and liftgate
Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass Solar Ray tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
Windshield wipers and washers front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash intermittent rear wiper
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
Seating 4-way driver manual fore/aft power up/down/lumbar
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Glove box non-locking
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Cup holders 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
Air bags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted
Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions
Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch
Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Automatic Crash Response
Seating rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Locks power programmable with power lockout protection
Sunshades dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Instrumentation speedometer single trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature and tachometer outside temperature in radio display
Locks remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification illuminated entry
Seating 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Tire pressure monitor *Excludes compact spare tire*
Console centre includes armrest (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: oil life tire pressure standard/metric units trip information fuel range average speed personalization
Seating rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Lighting halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
Air bags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Air bags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain
Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise controls
LS exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
Mirrors black power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Mats floor front carpeted insert
Mats floor rear carpeted insert
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 1 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Flex limited
 61,495 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 ST
 241,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory