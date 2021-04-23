2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Console centre includes armrest (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: oil life tire pressure standard/metric units trip information fuel range average speed personalization
Seating rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Lighting halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
Air bags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Air bags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain
Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise controls
LS exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
Mirrors black power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror
Mats floor front carpeted insert
Mats floor rear carpeted insert
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See ...
