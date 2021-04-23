2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Defogger rear window

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard

Door handles body colour

Brake/transmission interlock

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Fascia body colour with charcoal lower

Rocker mouldings charcoal lower

Chrome accents grille headlamps side windows and liftgate

Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows

Glass Solar Ray tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass

Windshield wipers and washers front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash intermittent rear wiper

Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass

Seating 4-way driver manual fore/aft power up/down/lumbar

Power windows express down all 4 windows

Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation

Glove box non-locking

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area

Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger

Cup holders 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door

Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area

StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control

Air bags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted

Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions

Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch

Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall

Automatic Crash Response

Seating rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline

Locks power programmable with power lockout protection

Sunshades dual with illuminated vanity mirror

Lighting ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console

Instrumentation speedometer single trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature and tachometer outside temperature in radio display

Locks remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters panic button content theft alarm activation verification illuminated entry

Seating 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters

Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Tire pressure monitor *Excludes compact spare tire*

Console centre includes armrest (2) cupholders and concealed storage

Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: oil life tire pressure standard/metric units trip information fuel range average speed personalization

Seating rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders

Lighting halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control

Air bags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags

Air bags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain

Climate control front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts

Steering wheel comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise controls

LS exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers

Mirrors black power adjustable manual folding with blind spot mirror

Mats floor front carpeted insert

Mats floor rear carpeted insert