2014 Chrysler 300

105,815 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2014 Chrysler 300

2014 Chrysler 300

S V6 AWD

2014 Chrysler 300

S V6 AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

105,815KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8712260
  Stock #: 22_084
  VIN: 2C3CCAGG0EH265151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_084
  • Mileage 105,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Dri

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

