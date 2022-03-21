$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2014 Chrysler 300
2014 Chrysler 300
S V6 AWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
105,815KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8712260
- Stock #: 22_084
- VIN: 2C3CCAGG0EH265151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22_084
- Mileage 105,815 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Dri
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6