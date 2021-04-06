2014 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 8 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: 21057A

VIN: 1FTFX1EF5EFC36530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 136,831 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Comfort glove box Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Additional Features Full Cloth Headliner CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Front Cigar Lighter(s) Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Reverse Opening Rear Doors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

