2014 Ford Focus

182,825 KM

Details

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

2014 Ford Focus

SE SEDAN

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

182,825KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9392248
  • Stock #: 22_190
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29EL343179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_190
  • Mileage 182,825 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

