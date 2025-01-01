$8,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Hyundai Elantra
2014 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,000KM
VIN KMHD35LH8EU196739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2014 Hyundai Elantra 178,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier 141,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 225,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2014 Hyundai Elantra