$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
214,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS2EW254409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_107
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2014 Jeep Cherokee