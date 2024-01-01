Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

214,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

Used
214,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS2EW254409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_107
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS AWD 183,562 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Patriot Sport 2WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Jeep Patriot Sport 2WD 154,200 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 193,192 KM $14,499 + tax & lic

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-341-3034

2014 Jeep Cherokee