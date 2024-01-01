$13,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,758KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3EW137682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_150
- Mileage 168,758 KM
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
