Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Jeep Cherokee

168,758 KM

Details

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11648550
  2. 11648550
  3. 11648550
  4. 11648550
  5. 11648550
  6. 11648550
  7. 11648550
  8. 11648550
  9. 11648550
  10. 11648550
  11. 11648550
  12. 11648550
  13. 11648550
  14. 11648550
  15. 11648550
  16. 11648550
  17. 11648550
  18. 11648550
  19. 11648550
  20. 11648550
  21. 11648550
  22. 11648550
  23. 11648550
  24. 11648550
  25. 11648550
  26. 11648550
  27. 11648550
  28. 11648550
  29. 11648550
  30. 11648550
  31. 11648550
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,758KM
VIN 1C4PJMBS3EW137682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_150
  • Mileage 168,758 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD 168,758 KM $13,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore Leather AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Buick Encore Leather AWD 225,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze ECO MANUAL for sale in Brockville, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze ECO MANUAL 153,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee