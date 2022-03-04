$12,999+ tax & licensing
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
EX
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
141,085KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8578061
- Stock #: 22_059
- VIN: KNADN4A38E6366843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 141,085 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Seats
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Remote Trunk
KEYLESS REMOTE
Owners Manual
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Secur
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6