Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Rio

141,085 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rio

EX

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 8578061
  2. 8578061
  3. 8578061
  4. 8578061
  5. 8578061
  6. 8578061
  7. 8578061
  8. 8578061
  9. 8578061
  10. 8578061
  11. 8578061
  12. 8578061
  13. 8578061
  14. 8578061
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,085KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8578061
  • Stock #: 22_059
  • VIN: KNADN4A38E6366843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_059
  • Mileage 141,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Heated Seats
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Remote Trunk
KEYLESS REMOTE
Owners Manual
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Secur

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2014 Kia Rio EX
 141,085 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 164,301 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 161,355 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory