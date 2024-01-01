Menu
2014 Nissan Murano

139,300 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

2014 Nissan Murano

SL AWD

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,300KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW0EW522442

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 139,300 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2014 Nissan Murano