$19,999+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT CREW CAB SWB 4
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
228,025KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7MT2ES194771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 2667LR
- Mileage 228,025 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Seaway Motors
2014 RAM 1500