2014 RAM 1500

-
Listing ID: 6980156
-
Stock #: 21066A
-
VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES111804
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Diesel Gray/Black
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Stock #
-
Mileage
241,000 KM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Front license plate bracket
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
