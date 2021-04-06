Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

241,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980156
  • Stock #: 21066A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT9ES111804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 21066A
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Rear Folding Seat
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black rear step bumper
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Front armrest w/cupholders
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2015 Ford Escape SE
 181,740 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 87,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 112,806 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory