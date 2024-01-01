Menu
2015 Buick Encore

225,000 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
225,000KM
VIN KL4CJGSB5FB159573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

2015 Buick Encore