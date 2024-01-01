Menu
2015 Buick Verano

241,093 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano

Leather

2015 Buick Verano

Leather

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

241,093KM
Used
VIN 1G4PS5SK7F4121870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_095-LR
  • Mileage 241,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

OnStar Equipped

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

AMFM Stereo
GPS Equipped
Power Heated M

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-XXXX

613-341-3034

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Buick Verano