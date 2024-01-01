$9,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano
Leather
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
241,093KM
Used
VIN 1G4PS5SK7F4121870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23_095-LR
- Mileage 241,093 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Safety
OnStar Equipped
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
AMFM Stereo
GPS Equipped
Power Heated M
