Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

198,516 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Auto

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11785668
  2. 11785668
  3. 11785668
  4. 11785668
  5. 11785668
  6. 11785668
  7. 11785668
  8. 11785668
  9. 11785668
  10. 11785668
  11. 11785668
  12. 11785668
  13. 11785668
  14. 11785668
  15. 11785668
  16. 11785668
  17. 11785668
  18. 11785668
  19. 11785668
  20. 11785668
  21. 11785668
  22. 11785668
Contact Seller

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,516KM
VIN 1G1PG5SBXF7257813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_017-LR
  • Mileage 198,516 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Drivers Seat
Power Sun Roof

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
OnStar Equipped
Driverside Air Bag

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD 86,012 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Smart fortwo Pure for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Smart fortwo Pure 54,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2022 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 80,313 KM $26,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze