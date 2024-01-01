$8,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ Auto
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ Auto
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,516KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PG5SBXF7257813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22_017-LR
- Mileage 198,516 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Drivers Seat
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
OnStar Equipped
Driverside Air Bag
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD 86,012 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
2015 Smart fortwo Pure 54,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD 80,313 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2015 Chevrolet Cruze