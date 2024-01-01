$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
175,025KM
VIN 1G11C5SL3FF274680
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24_182
- Mileage 175,025 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
