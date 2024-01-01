Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

260,012 KM

Details

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK DOUBLE CA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK DOUBLE CA

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 11798625
  2. 11798625
  3. 11798625
  4. 11798625
  5. 11798625
  6. 11798625
  7. 11798625
  8. 11798625
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
260,012KM
VIN 1GCRCPEH8FZ319057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_165
  • Mileage 260,012 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD for sale in Brockville, ON
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4WD 136,500 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Auto for sale in Brockville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Auto 198,516 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD for sale in Brockville, ON
2018 Kia Stinger GT2 AWD 86,012 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500