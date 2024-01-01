Menu
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

229,022 KM

$11,494

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LS FWD w/PDC

2015 Chevrolet Traverse

LS FWD w/PDC

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,022KM
VIN 1GNKRFED7FJ280149

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_005-LR
  • Mileage 229,022 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

quad seats
Dual Power Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

AMFM Stereo CD
Ext

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$11,494

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Chevrolet Traverse