$11,494+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LS FWD w/PDC
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LS FWD w/PDC
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$11,494
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,022KM
VIN 1GNKRFED7FJ280149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_005-LR
- Mileage 229,022 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Seating
quad seats
Dual Power Seats
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
AMFM Stereo CD
Ext
Email Seaway Motors
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
