2015 Chrysler 200

168,000 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635753
  • Stock #: 23_466
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB4FN727298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_466
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

