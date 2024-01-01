Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Brockville, ON

2015 Chrysler 200

193,517 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12010015

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
193,517KM
VIN 1C3CCCFB4FN727298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Keyless Entry

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Tire-pressure monitoring system
Electronic Stability Control(ESC)
Day Time Running Light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury for sale in Brockville, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury 42,000 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe for sale in Brockville, ON
2007 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 155,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 110,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200