2015 Chrysler 200
LX
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
193,517KM
VIN 1C3CCCFB4FN727298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,517 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Keyless Entry
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Tire-pressure monitoring system
Electronic Stability Control(ESC)
Day Time Running Light
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
