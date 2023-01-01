Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

151,200 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

C

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

151,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9872780
  • Stock #: 23_042
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCGXFN520446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_042
  • Mileage 151,200 KM

