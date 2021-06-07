Menu
2015 Ford Expedition

155,064 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2015 Ford Expedition

2015 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

2015 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7197551
  • Stock #: U9594R
  • VIN: 1FMJK2AT1FEF27121

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U9594R
  • Mileage 155,064 KM

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Grille
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels: 20 Polished Aluminum
KEYPAD
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fixed Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Tires: P275/55R20 BSW All-Terrain
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Heated/Cooled Leather Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power recline and 2-way power lumbar driver seat memory heated 40/20/40 2nd row and 3rd row 60/40 PowerFold seat

