2015 Ford Focus

36,487 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

SEDAN SE

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

36,487KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8001894
  • Stock #: U9628
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27FL235600

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,487 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tires: P215/55R16
Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger

