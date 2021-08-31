2015 Ford Focus

- Listing ID: 8001894
- Stock #: U9628
- VIN: 1FADP3F27FL235600
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Mileage
36,487 KM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Low Tire Pressure Warning
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.