2015 Ford Focus

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 4 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 8001894

8001894 Stock #: U9628

U9628 VIN: 1FADP3F27FL235600

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,487 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Tires: P215/55R16 Wheels: 16 Painted Aluminum Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cloth Standard Bucket Seats -inc: removable adjustable headrests 6-way manual driver and 4-way manual passenger

