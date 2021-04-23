Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Mustang

1 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6989291
  • Stock #: U9570R
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF2F5432237

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U9570R
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
tires: 18
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Wheels: 18 x 8 Magnetic Painted/Machined
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Bench Front Facing Leather Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Aluminum Wheels w/Locks
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power-adjustable driver and passenger seats 4-way manual adjustable head restraints and driver power lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2014 RAM 1500 ST
 241,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150
 136,831 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Taurus LIM...
 97,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory