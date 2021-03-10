2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control

Door handles body-color

Bumper front chrome

Door locks power

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Cruise control steering wheel-mounted

Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Floor covering color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Bumper rear chrome with rear bumper corner steps

CornerStep rear bumper

Glass deep-tinted

Grille surround chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body colored.)

Headlamps halogen projector

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank

LED Lighting cargo box with switch on center switch bank

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Color.)

Moldings bodyside body color (Replaced by (B85) moldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Wheelhouse liners rear

Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines

Mirror caps body-color (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)