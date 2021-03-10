Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

163,296 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,296KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6804629
  • Stock #: U9545RA
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC4FG289118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U9545RA
  • Mileage 163,296 KM

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Door handles body-color
Bumper front chrome
Door locks power
StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
Driver Information Center 4.2-inch diagonal color display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering color-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Bumper rear chrome with rear bumper corner steps
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Grille surround chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body colored.)
Headlamps halogen projector
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on center switch bank
LED Lighting cargo box with switch on center switch bank
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Color.)
Moldings bodyside body color (Replaced by (B85) moldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheelhouse liners rear
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Mirror caps body-color (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Air bags dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes right-front airbag Passenger Se...

