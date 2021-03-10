2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Moldings bodyside body color (Replaced by (B85) moldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Wheelhouse liners rear
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Mirror caps body-color (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Air bags dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger and head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes right-front airbag Passenger Se...
