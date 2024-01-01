Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brockville, ON

2015 Honda Civic

159,000 KM

Details

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12010018

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,000KM
VIN 2HGFB2F51FH013722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury for sale in Brockville, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 AWD Premium Luxury 42,000 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe for sale in Brockville, ON
2007 Ford Mustang V6 Deluxe 155,000 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Brockville, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 110,000 KM $12,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic