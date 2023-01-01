Menu
2015 Hyundai Tucson

190,000 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2015 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
VIN KM8JUCAG6FU056469

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 23_041-1
  Mileage 190,000 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Hyundai Tucson