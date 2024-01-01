$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
244,118KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AL0MM8FC540904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 244,118 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 244,118 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 125,896 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 LONGHORN MEGA CAB SW 434,000 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2015 Infiniti QX60