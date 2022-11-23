$13,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2015 Jeep Patriot
2015 Jeep Patriot
Sport 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
171,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9425082
- Stock #: 22_195
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB8FD190123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 171,019 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Mir
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Block Heater
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Power Heated Mirrors
GPS Equipped
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6