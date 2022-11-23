Menu
2015 Jeep Patriot

171,019 KM

Details Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
Sport 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

171,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9425082
  • Stock #: 22_195
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB8FD190123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 171,019 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Power Mir
Power Sun Roof
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Block Heater
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Power Heated Mirrors
GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

