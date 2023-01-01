Menu
2015 Kia Optima

63,713 KM

Details

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

EX

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

63,713KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202202
  • Stock #: 23_083
  • VIN: KNAGN4A73F5611510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_083
  • Mileage 63,713 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

