2015 Kia Optima

$20,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 7 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10202202

10202202 Stock #: 23_083

23_083 VIN: KNAGN4A73F5611510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23_083

Mileage 63,713 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.