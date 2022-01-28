Menu
2015 Kia Soul

160,396 KM

Details

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

EX Plus

2015 Kia Soul

EX Plus

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8175037
  • Stock #: 22_012
  • VIN: KNDJP3A51F7795006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_012
  • Mileage 160,396 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

