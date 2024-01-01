$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring AT 4-Door
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
i Touring AT 4-Door
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,025KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBM1V7XFM152489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23_120-LR
- Mileage 169,025 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Comfort
Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a
Convenience
KEYLESS REMOTE
Additional Features
Rear
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Seaway Motors
2015 Buick Encore Leather AWD 225,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze ECO MANUAL 153,000 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Traverse LS FWD w/PDC 229,022 KM $11,494 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Seaway Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2015 Mazda MAZDA3