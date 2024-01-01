Menu
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

242,265 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
242,265KM
VIN 5N1AR2MM4FC696268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 242,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Drivers Seat
Power Sun Roof

Seating

Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag

Convenience

Remote Trunk
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control
Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Keyless Rem

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Call Dealer

613-341-3034

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2015 Nissan Pathfinder