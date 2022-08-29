Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

183,326 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

S AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

183,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9011713
  • Stock #: 22_142
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC878918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,326 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
KEYLESS REMOTE
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD

Back to Top

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

