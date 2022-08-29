$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
S AWD
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
183,326KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9011713
- Stock #: 22_142
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV4FC878918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 183,326 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
KEYLESS REMOTE
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
