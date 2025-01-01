$13,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
St. Lawrence Automobiles
3034 Highway 29, Brockville, ON K6V 5T4
613-498-2442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV4FW342443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25064
- Mileage 209,120 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
