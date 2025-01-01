$15,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo XC70
T6
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
179,888KM
VIN YV4902NB7F1200449
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,888 KM
