2016 Chevrolet Colorado

223,105 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

WORK TRUCK EXT. CAB

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

WORK TRUCK EXT. CAB

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

223,105KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9425079
  • Stock #: 22_193
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA2G1182671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_193
  • Mileage 223,105 KM

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

