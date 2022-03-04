2016 Chevrolet Cruze...

$16,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 6 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8478642

8478642 Stock #: 22_051

22_051 VIN: 1G1PL5SH3G7171969

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22_051

Mileage 121,671 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System tilt steering Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Safety ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driverside Air Bag Mechanical Block Heater Convenience Remote Trunk Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features AMFM Stereo Extra Keys Air Conditioning R12 Side I

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.