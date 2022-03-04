Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

121,671 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Limited LS AUTO

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

121,671KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8478642
  • Stock #: 22_051
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH3G7171969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_051
  • Mileage 121,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
tilt steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Block Heater
Remote Trunk
Power Heated Mirrors
AMFM Stereo
Extra Keys
Air Conditioning R12
Side I

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

