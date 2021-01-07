2016 Chevrolet Express

Grille Black composite with single rectangular halogen headlamps (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Glass Solar-Ray light-tinted all windows
oil life monitor
Defogger side windows
Headliner cloth over driver and passenger
Door beams steel-side
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning single-zone manual
Wipers front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
Mirrors outside manual Black
Console engine cover with open storage bin
Cup holders 3 on the engine console cover
Door locks power with lock-out protection (NOTE: Does not include (ATG) Remote Keyless Entry. (ATG) Remote Keyless Entry must be ordered separately.)
Floor covering full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package or (RFM) rear floor covering delete.)
Instrumentation analog with speedometer odometer with trip odometer fuel level voltmeter engine temperature and oil pressure
Power outlets 2 auxiliary on engine console cover with covers 12-volt
Steering wheel steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature Black
Tow/haul mode selector instrument panel-mounted
Trim panels hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors
Visors driver and front passenger cloth padded
Warning tones headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Bumpers front and rear painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
Door swing-out passenger-side 60/40 split
Headlamps single halogen (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Brake/transmission shift interlock for automatic transmissions
StabiliTrak traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Air bag deactivation switch frontal passenger-side
Cargo Tie-downs 6 D-ring Attachments On Cargo Area Floor
Tires rear LT245/75R16E all-season blackwall
Tires front LT245/75R16E all-season blackwall
Power outlet 120-volt
Assist handles driver and right-front passenger
Driver Information Centre includes fuel range average speed oil life tire pressure monitoring fuel used ice warning engine hours average fuel economy tachometer and maintenance reminders. Compass and outside temperature available if equipped.
Lighting interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches (When (UF2) Express Access Enhanced Lighting Package is ordered 2 LED lights are replaced with fluoresc...
Windows power (Included with (ZQ2) Convenience Package. Deleted when (R8J) power window delete is ordered.)
Tire spare LT245/75R16E all-season blackwall located at rear underbody of vehicle
Air bags driver and right-front passenger seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact (Not available with (YF2) Ambulance Package.)
Air bags frontal driver and right-front passenger (Included with (ZX2) driver and front passenger high-back bucket seats or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van Package. Includes passenger-side air bag deactivation switch. Not available with (ZX1) driver...
