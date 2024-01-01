Menu
2016 Chevrolet Traverse

222,701 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Used
222,701KM
VIN 1GNKRFED1GJ327659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_100
  • Mileage 222,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Side Head Curtain A

613-341-3034

