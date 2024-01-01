$11,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LS FWD w/PDC
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
LS FWD w/PDC
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
222,701KM
VIN 1GNKRFED1GJ327659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_100
- Mileage 222,701 KM
Vehicle Description
.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Side Head Curtain A
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Seaway Motors
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Call Dealer
613-341-XXXX(click to show)
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2016 Chevrolet Traverse