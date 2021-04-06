2016 Ford Escape

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Grille w/Chrome Bar

KEYPAD

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Smart Device Integration

Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Wheels: 17 Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

911 Assist Emergency Sos

Passenger Seat

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Heated Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Rear Seat -inc: 6-way manual driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way front/2-way rear manual adjustable headrests rear seat recline rear seat tip fold-flat latch and passenger seat back map pocket

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater

Ford SYNC & Rear View Camera -inc: enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system 911 Assist 4.2 LCD display in centre stack AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access